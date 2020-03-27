Infos précédentes :

Le premier album de Karras, None more heretic, sort le 27 mars chez Verycords (Mass Hysteria, Ultra Vomit, Sidilarsen, Skunk Anansie, etc.). Le groupe a sorti un nouveau morceau avec son clip : "Afterlife". [plus d'infos]

Label : Verycords Date de sortie : 27/03/2020
Dark days
Afterlife
Lifegrinder
Planets aligned
Deathcrusher
Of death and earth
White powder
Pazuzu chord
Litany for the lost souls
Virgin of the damned
A tribe on neuroleptics
Lumbago
The end of all happy endings





