L'avenir mordu de Steven - 12/03 21:53
Steven Wilson sortira son nouvel opus le 12 juin, The future bites, chez Caroline International (feu-Prophets of Rage, The Inspector Cluzo, etc.). Un premier single "Personal shopper" est dispo par là. [plus d'infos]
Unself
Self
King ghost
12 things I forgot
Eminent sleaze
Personal shopper
Man of the people
Follower
Anyone but me
