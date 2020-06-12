Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 12/03/2020 à 21:53.
Steven Wilson - Hand. Cannot. Erase.L'avenir mordu de Steven - 12/03 21:53

Steven Wilson sortira son nouvel opus le 12 juin, The future bites, chez Caroline International (feu-Prophets of Rage, The Inspector Cluzo, etc.). Un premier single "Personal shopper" est dispo par là. [plus d'infos]

Steven Wilson - The future bites
Steven Wilson
LP : The future bites
Label : Caroline International Date de sortie : 12/06/2020
Unself
Self
King ghost
12 things I forgot
Eminent sleaze
Personal shopper
Man of the people
Follower
Anyone but me





