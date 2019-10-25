Posté par Mike69270.
Du clip de Bad Wolves par ici. Pour "Sober", tiré de N.A.T.I.O.N. [plus d'infos]
Bad Wolves
LP : N.A.T.I.O.N.
Date de sortie : 25/10/2019
I'll be there
No messiah
Learn to walk again
Killing me slowly
Better off this way
Foe or friend
Sober
Back in the days
The consumerist
Heaven so heartless
Crying game
L.A. song
