Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 08/03/2020 à 20:53.
Lamb Of God - VII: sturm aund dransLamb Of God ressuscité - 08/03 20:53

Lamb Of God interprétant "Redneck" au dernier Resurrection Fest, c'est par là ! [plus d'infos]

Lamb Of God : Sacrament
Lamb Of God
LP : Sacrament
Date de sortie : 22/08/2006
Walk with me in hell
Again we rise
Redneck
Pathetic
Foot to the throat
Descending
Blacken the cursed sun
Forgotten (lost angels)
Requiem
More time to kill
Beating on deaths door





