Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 04/03/2020 à 11:15.
Modéré le 04/03/2020 à 11:15.
5FDP appuient sur F8 - 04/03 11:15
F8, nouvel album de Five Finger Death Punch, s'écoute en intégralité par ici. Il est sorti vendredi dernier. [plus d'infos]
Five Finger Death Punch
LP : F8
Date de sortie : 28/02/2020
LP : F8
Date de sortie : 28/02/2020
F8 (instrumental)
Inside out
Full circle
Living the dream
A little bit off
Bottom of the top
To be alone
Mother may I (Tic toc)
Darkness settles in
This is war
Leave it all behind
Scar tissue
Brighter side of grey
Bonus :
Making Monsters
Death punch therapy
Inside out (radio edit)
Inside out
Full circle
Living the dream
A little bit off
Bottom of the top
To be alone
Mother may I (Tic toc)
Darkness settles in
This is war
Leave it all behind
Scar tissue
Brighter side of grey
Bonus :
Making Monsters
Death punch therapy
Inside out (radio edit)
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires