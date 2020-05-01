Infos précédentes :

Havok nous gratifie du premier extrait de son futur cinquième album V avec ce morceau "Phantom force" 100% thrash. Go ! [plus d'infos]

Havok - V
Havok
LP : V
Label : Century Media Date de sortie : 01/05/2020
Post-truth era
Fear campaign
Betrayed by technology
Ritual of the mind
Interface with the infinite
Dab tsog
Phantom force
Cosmetic surgery
Panpsychism
Merchants of death
Don't do it





