Killswitch Engage ne peut pas être le seul - 01/03 18:45
Killswitch Engage a largué une vidéo pour son morceau "I can't be the only one", tiré de Atonement. [plus d'infos]
Killswitch Engage
LP : Atonement
Label : Metal Blade
- Metal Blade (192 hits)
Unleashed
The signal fire (feat. Howard Jones)
Us against the world
The crownless King (feat. Chuck Billy)
I am broken too
As sure as the sun will rise
Know your enemy
Take control
Ravenous
I can't be the only one
Bite the hand that feeds
