Trivium pas si catastrophique - 01/03 18:34

"Catastrophist", c'est le premier single de What the dead men say, le prochain Trivium. L'album a été produit par Josh Wilbur (Lamb Of God, Gojira, etc.) et il est annoncé pour le 24 avril. [plus d'infos]

Trivium - What the dead men say
Trivium
LP : What the dead men say
Production : Josh Wilbur
Label : Roadrunner Date de sortie : 24/04/2020
IX
What the dead men say
Catastrophist
Amongst the shadows and the stones
Bleed into me
The defiant
Sickness unto you
Scattering the ashes
Bending the arc to fear
The ones we leave behind





