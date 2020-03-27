Posté par Oli.
Modéré le 25/02/2020 à 13:52.
Modéré le 25/02/2020 à 13:52.
Karras fin mars - 25/02 13:52
Pochette, tracklist et date de sortie de l'album None more heretic de Karras sont tombées, tous les détails dans la suite pour ce projet réunissant entre autres Yann (Mass Hysteria) et Etienne (AqME). [plus d'infos]
Karras
LP : None more heretic
Label : Verycords
Dark Days
Afterlife
Lifegrinder
Planets Aligned
Deathcrusher
Of Death And Earth
White Powder
Pazuzu Chord
Litany For The Lost Souls
Virgin Of The Damned
A Tribe On Neuroleptics
Lumbago
The End Of All Happy Endings
