Infos précédentes :

Parkway Drive - Atlas

Parkway Drive a publié une vidéo live de leur titre "Wild eyes", présent sur Atlas, captée au Waken Open Air 2019. [plus d'infos]

Parkway Drive - Atlas
Parkway Drive
LP : Atlas
Label : Epitaph Date de sortie : 29/10/2012
Sparks
Old Ghost / New Regrets
Dream Run
Wild Eyes
Dark Days
The River
Swing
The Slow Surrender
Atlas
Sleight of Hand
Snake Oil and Holy Water
