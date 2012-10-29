Infos précédentes :
Parkway Drive sauvage au Wacken - 17/02 21:27
Parkway Drive a publié une vidéo live de leur titre "Wild eyes", présent sur Atlas, captée au Waken Open Air 2019. [plus d'infos]
Parkway Drive
LP : Atlas
Label : Epitaph
Sparks
Old Ghost / New Regrets
Dream Run
Wild Eyes
Dark Days
The River
Swing
The Slow Surrender
Atlas
Sleight of Hand
Snake Oil and Holy Water
Blue and the Grey
