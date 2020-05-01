Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 13/02/2020 à 18:11.
Havok - ConformicideHavok pour la fête du travail - 13/02 18:11

Alleluia, la date de sortie du prochain Havok est connue. V sortira chez Century Media (At The Gates,Heaven Shall Burn, Lacuna Coil, Napalm Death, etc.) le 1er mai. Mark Lewis (Cannibal Corpse, The Black Dahlia Murder) a produit, mixé et masterisé l'album. [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
Havok - V
Havok
LP : V
Label : Century Media Date de sortie : 01/05/2020
Post-truth era
Fear campaign
Betrayed by technology
Ritual of the mind
Interface with the infinite
Dab tsog
Phantom force
Cosmetic surgery
Panpsychism
Merchants of death
Don't do it

Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page