Chon passera par la Capitale le 16 avril au Backstage by the mill. [plus d'infos]
04/17 Lucerne, SWI - Konzerthaus Schuur
04/18 Cologne, GER - Luxor
04/19 Munich, GER - Feierwerk
04/20 Frankfurt, GER - Zoom
04/21 Hamburg, GER - Uebel & Gefharlich
04/23 Brighton, UK - The Haunt
04/24 Bristol, UK - The Fleece
04/25 Nottingham, UK - The Rescue Rooms
04/26 Leeds, UK - Brudenel Social Club
04/27 Manchester, UK - Gorilla
04/28 Glasgow, UK - King Tuts
04/29 Birmingham, UK - The Asylum
04/30 London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall
