Chon passera par la Capitale le 16 avril au Backstage by the mill . [ plus d'infos ]

04/17 Lucerne, SWI - Konzerthaus Schuur

04/18 Cologne, GER - Luxor

04/19 Munich, GER - Feierwerk

04/20 Frankfurt, GER - Zoom

04/21 Hamburg, GER - Uebel & Gefharlich

04/23 Brighton, UK - The Haunt

04/24 Bristol, UK - The Fleece

04/25 Nottingham, UK - The Rescue Rooms

04/26 Leeds, UK - Brudenel Social Club

04/27 Manchester, UK - Gorilla

04/28 Glasgow, UK - King Tuts

04/29 Birmingham, UK - The Asylum

04/30 London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall