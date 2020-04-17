Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 04/02/2020 à 22:15.
The Black Dahlia Murder - EverblackDu son pour le Dahlia Noir - 04/02 22:15

The Black Dahlia Murder propose un nouveau morceau avec ce "Verminous". L'album du même nom sort le 17 avril. [plus d'infos]

The Black Dahlia Murder - Verminous
The Black Dahlia Murder
LP : Verminous
Label : Metal Blade Date de sortie : 17/04/2020
Verminous
Godlessly
Removal of the oaken stake
Child of night
Sunless empire
The leather apron's scorn
How very dead
The wereworm's feast
A womb in dark chrysalis (Interlude)
Dawn of rats





