04/22 Rome, ITA - Largo

04/23 Segrate, ITA - Circolo Magnolia

04/24 Stans, SWI - Stanser Musikstage

04/25 Esch-Sur-Alzette, LUX - Out Of The Crowd Festival

04/26 Tourcoing, FRA - Le Grand Mix

04/28 Amsterdam, NET - Paradiso Noord

04/29-30 Edinburgh, UK - Usher Hall (feat. Foals) (tickets)

05/02-04 London, UK - Olympia (feat. Foals) (tickets)

05/05 Leicester, UK - The Y Theatre

05/06-07 Blackpool, UK - Empress Ballroom (feat. Foals) (tickets)

05/09 Birmingham, UK - Arena Birmingham (feat. Foals) (tickets)

05/11 Helsinki, FIN - Tavasti Klubi