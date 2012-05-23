Modéré le 29/01/2020 à 19:51.
Battles sera de passage au Grand Mix de Tourcoing le 26 avril. Le groupe tournera en support de Foals. [plus d'infos]
04/22 Rome, ITA - Largo
04/23 Segrate, ITA - Circolo Magnolia
04/24 Stans, SWI - Stanser Musikstage
04/25 Esch-Sur-Alzette, LUX - Out Of The Crowd Festival
04/26 Tourcoing, FRA - Le Grand Mix
04/28 Amsterdam, NET - Paradiso Noord
04/29-30 Edinburgh, UK - Usher Hall (feat. Foals) (tickets)
05/02-04 London, UK - Olympia (feat. Foals) (tickets)
05/05 Leicester, UK - The Y Theatre
05/06-07 Blackpool, UK - Empress Ballroom (feat. Foals) (tickets)
05/09 Birmingham, UK - Arena Birmingham (feat. Foals) (tickets)
05/11 Helsinki, FIN - Tavasti Klubi
