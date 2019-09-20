Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 27/01/2020 à 22:09.
Modéré le 27/01/2020 à 22:09.
As I Lay touring in India - 27/01 22:09
As I Lay Dying est passé par l'Inde pour promouvoir la sortie de son opus Shaped by fire. Petit récapitulatif de leur périple en vidéo ci-après. [plus d'infos]
As I Lay Dying
LP : Shaped by fire
Label : Nuclear Blast
LP : Shaped by fire
Label : Nuclear Blast
- Nuclear Blast (360 hits)
Burn to emerge
Blinded
Shaped by fire
Undertow
Torn between
Gatekeeper
The wreckage
My own grave
Take what's left
Redefined
Only after we've fallen
The toll it takes
Blinded
Shaped by fire
Undertow
Torn between
Gatekeeper
The wreckage
My own grave
Take what's left
Redefined
Only after we've fallen
The toll it takes
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires