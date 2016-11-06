Infos précédentes :
Trackliste du prochain Prognathe - 24/01 22:54
Prognathe est en train de finaliser la conception de sa nouvelle prothèse dentaire. Son titre sera Homo eructus et la trackliste est ci-après.
Pour rappel, le dernier EP Homo protognathus sorti en juillet 2019 est toujours en écoute et téléchargement gratuit à cette adresse.
[ Homo protognathus: BandCamp ] [plus d'infos]
Prognathe
LP : Homo eructus
Date de sortie : 2020
Eye of the rhino
Cured with a flint axe
Like a mammoth to a flame
Neanderthalian stew
Don't you eat that fellow's son
Furuncle fucker
Eyehategorod
Denisovian ribs
Flying fetus
Frogs of war
Brutal tooth
My name is thud
Kommando piste noire
Homo rroïdus
Oraal proghnath
Hurtwork
Primate non nocere
