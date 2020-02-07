Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 21/01/2020 à 21:38.
Modéré le 21/01/2020 à 21:38.
Envy de clip ? - 21/01 21:38
On avait déjà le son, voici maintenant le clip d'"A faint new world" d'Envy. Extrait de The fallen crimson. [plus d'infos]
Envy
LP : The fallen crimson
Label : Pelagic Records
Statement of freedom
Swaying leaves and scattering breath
A faint new world video
Rhythm
Marginalized thread
HIKARI
Eternal memories and reincarnation
Fingerprint mark
Dawn and gaze
Memories and the limit
A step in the morning glow
