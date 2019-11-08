This is how I came to associate drowning with tenderness

She drained you of your innocence and you poisoned her with it

I'd done my duty to my mother and father. And more than that I'd found love

A sea of false smiles hiding murder jealousy and revenge

Carnation were not the smell of death. They were the smell of desire

The only constant in this world is blackness of the human heart

I was the Muladona's seventh tale