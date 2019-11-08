Infos précédentes :

Pour soutenir sur scène Muladona leur dernier effort studio, Rorcal va tourner en Europe sur le premier semestre 2020. Avec notamment quelques dates françaises : le 27 mars au Black Sheep de Montpellier, le 28 mars au Farmer de Lyon, le 21 mai sur un lieu restant à confirmer et le 22 mai au Raymond bar de Clermont-Ferrand. [plus d'infos]

Rorcal - Muladona
Rorcal
LP : Muladona
Label : Hummus Records Date de sortie : 08/11/2019
This is how I came to associate drowning with tenderness
She drained you of your innocence and you poisoned her with it
I'd done my duty to my mother and father. And more than that I'd found love
A sea of false smiles hiding murder jealousy and revenge
Carnation were not the smell of death. They were the smell of desire
The only constant in this world is blackness of the human heart
I was the Muladona's seventh tale


Rorcal - Unleash the muladona tour 2020

