Infos précédentes :
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 16/12/2019 à 22:39.
Modéré le 16/12/2019 à 22:39.
Knocked Loose en Belgique - 16/12 22:39
Kocked Loose étaient en Belgique en novembre. Leur date de Anvers a été captée. [plus d'infos]
Knocked Loose
LP : A different shade of blue
Label : Pure Noise Records
- Pure Noise Records: Site officiel (11 hits)
Belleville
Trapped in the grasp of a memory
A serpent's touch (Ft. Emma Boster)
By the grave
In the walls
Guided by the moon
Mistakes like fractures
Forget your name (Ft. Keith Buckley)
Road 23
...And still I wander south
Denied by fate
Misguided son
