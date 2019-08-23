Infos précédentes :

Kocked Loose étaient en Belgique en novembre. Leur date de Anvers a été captée. [plus d'infos]

Knocked Loose - A different shade of blue
Knocked Loose
LP : A different shade of blue
Label : Pure Noise Records Date de sortie : 23/08/2019
Belleville
Trapped in the grasp of a memory
A serpent's touch (Ft. Emma Boster)
By the grave
In the walls
Guided by the moon
Mistakes like fractures
Forget your name (Ft. Keith Buckley)
Road 23
...And still I wander south
Denied by fate
Misguided son





