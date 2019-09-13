Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 16/12/2019 à 22:30.
KoRn x4 - 16/12 22:30
Nouvel épisode de KoRn sur son album The nothing avec ce quatrième opus. [plus d'infos]
KoRn
LP : The nothing
Label : Roadrunner
- Roadrunner (3174 hits)
The end begins
Cold
You'll never find me
The darkness is revealing
Idiosyncrasy
The seduction of indulgence
Finally free
Can you hear me
The ringmaster
Gravity of discomfort
H@rd3r
This loss
Surrender to failure
