Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 12/12/2019 à 21:20.
Modéré le 12/12/2019 à 21:20.
La lueur du matin d'Envy - 12/12 21:20
Envy a clippé "A step in the morning glow". Morceau qui figurera sur The fallen crimson. [plus d'infos]
Envy
LP : The fallen crimson
Label : Pelagic Records
LP : The fallen crimson
Label : Pelagic Records
- Pelagic Records (204 hits)
Statement of freedom
Swaying leaves and scattering breath
A faint new world video
Rhythm
Marginalized thread
HIKARI
Eternal memories and reincarnation
Fingerprint mark
Dawn and gaze
Memories and the limit
A step in the morning glow
Swaying leaves and scattering breath
A faint new world video
Rhythm
Marginalized thread
HIKARI
Eternal memories and reincarnation
Fingerprint mark
Dawn and gaze
Memories and the limit
A step in the morning glow
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires