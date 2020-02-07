Infos précédentes :

Envy a clippé "A step in the morning glow". Morceau qui figurera sur The fallen crimson. [plus d'infos]

Envy - The fallen crimson
Envy
LP : The fallen crimson
Label : Pelagic Records Date de sortie : 07/02/2020
Statement of freedom
Swaying leaves and scattering breath
A faint new world video
Rhythm
Marginalized thread
HIKARI
Eternal memories and reincarnation
Fingerprint mark
Dawn and gaze
Memories and the limit
A step in the morning glow





