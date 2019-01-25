Posté par Mike69270.
Rival Sons au Grammy Museum - 12/12 21:06
Les Rival Sons ont interprété leur titre "Too bad" depuis le Grammy Museum de Los Angeles. [plus d'infos]
Rival Sons
LP : Feral roots
Date de sortie : 25/01/2019
Do your worst
Sugar on the bone
Back in the woods
Look away
Feral roots
Too bad
Stood by me
Imperial joy
All directions
End of forever
Shooting stars
