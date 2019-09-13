Infos précédentes :

korn_korn.jpgKoRn : episode II - 11/12 21:40

KoRn vient de mettre en ligne son épisode 2 de sa docusérie consacrée à The nothing. [plus d'infos]

KoRn - The nothing
KoRn
LP : The nothing
Label : Roadrunner Date de sortie : 13/09/2019
The end begins
Cold
You'll never find me
The darkness is revealing
Idiosyncrasy
The seduction of indulgence
Finally free
Can you hear me
The ringmaster
Gravity of discomfort
H@rd3r
This loss
Surrender to failure





