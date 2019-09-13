Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 09/12/2019 à 22:38.
Modéré le 09/12/2019 à 22:38.
KoRn en docusérie - 09/12 22:38
KoRn propose une docusérie autour de son dernier album The nothing. Le premier épisode est en ligne. [plus d'infos]
KoRn
LP : The nothing
Label : Roadrunner
LP : The nothing
Label : Roadrunner
- Roadrunner (3171 hits)
The end begins
Cold
You'll never find me
The darkness is revealing
Idiosyncrasy
The seduction of indulgence
Finally free
Can you hear me
The ringmaster
Gravity of discomfort
H@rd3r
This loss
Surrender to failure
Cold
You'll never find me
The darkness is revealing
Idiosyncrasy
The seduction of indulgence
Finally free
Can you hear me
The ringmaster
Gravity of discomfort
H@rd3r
This loss
Surrender to failure
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires