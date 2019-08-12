19 juin



Mainstage 01:



Deftones

Incubus

Opeth

TBA

Leprous

Ego Kill Talent

Soen

Frog Leap



Mainstage 02:



Volbeat

The Offspring

TBA

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

The Inspector Cluzo

Ghostemane

Danko Jones

The Wildhearts

Laura Cox



Altar Stage:



Obituary

Death DTA

At The Gates

Entombed A.D.

Grave

Unleashed

Cadaver

Necrowretch

Tremplin Voice Of Hell



Temple Stage:



Mayhem

Abbath

Rotting Christ

Primordial

The Great Old Ones

Seth

Mephorash

Numen

Tremplin Voice Of Hell



Valley Stage:



Electric Wizard

Baroness

OM

Witchcraft

Black Mountain

Elder

ASG

Greenleaf

Ecstatic Vision



Warzone Stage:



Body Count

Suicidal Tendencies

Powerflo

Youth Of Today

Dog Eat Dog

Slapshot

Jesus Piece

Higher Power

In Other Climes



20 juin



Mainstage 01:



Faith No More

Infectious Grooves

Alter Bridge

TBA

Heaven Shall Burn

Thy Art Is Murder

Crystal Lake

Fire From The Gods



Mainstage 02:



Deep Purple

Airbourne

Steel Panther

Alestorm

The Darkness

Last In Line

L7

The Dead Daises

Galactic Empire



Altar Stage:



Sepultura

Sacred Reich

Flotsam And Jetsam

Exciter

Loudblast

Xentrix

Rectal Smegma

Brutal Sphincter

Karras



Temple Stage:



Wardruna

The Hu

Ensiferum

Taake

Kamppfar

Einjerjer

Helheim

Aktarium

Artus



Valley Stage:



Envy

Mono & The Jo Quail Quartet

John Garcia & The Band Of Gold

High On Fire

Pelican

Me And That Man

The Picturebooks

Duel

Point Mort



Warzone Stage:



Social Distortion

The Toy Dolls

Agnostic Front

Reverent Horton Heat

Anti-Flag

Frustration

Guerilla Poubelle

Lion's Law

Grade 2



21 juin



Mainstage 01:



System Of A Down

Korn

Maximum The Hormone

BABYMETAL

Jinjer

Lacuna Coil

Kontrust

Deadly Apples



Mainstage 02:



Judas Priest

Running Wild

Down

Michael Schenker

Doro

Delain

Sortilege

Battle Beast Tempt



Altar Stage:



Devin Townsend (by request set)

Meshuggah

The Black Dahlia Murder

Periphery

Dying Fetus

Misery Index

Ingested

Dyscarnate

Exocrine



Temple Stage:



Watain

Alcest

Belzebubs

Borknagar

Gaahls Wyrd

Regarde Les Hommes Tomber

Numenorean

Penitence Onirique

Deliverance



Valley Stage:



Killing Joke

Perturbator

Life Of Agony

3TEETH

Hangman's Chair

Twin Temple

Inter Arma

Lysistrata

Abrahma



Warzone Stage:



Walls Of Jericho

August Burns Red

While She Sleeps

Lionheart

Rotting Out

Landmarks

Moscow Death Brigade

Wolfpack