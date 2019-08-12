Modéré le 27/11/2019 à 13:38.
Presque tout le programme du Hellfest est donc disponible avec entre autres les venues de Deftones, Opeth, Soen, The Wildhearts, Baroness, Black Mountain, Faith No More, L7, Loudblast, Karras, Envy, Mono, Pelican, Point Mort, Social Distortion, Guerilla Poubelle, System Of A Down, Down, Devin Townsend, Meshuggah, Regarde Les Hommes Tomber, Deliverance, Hangman's Chair, Twin Temple, Lysistrata, Abrahma, Walls Of Jericho... Les détails dans la suite. [plus d'infos]
19 juin
Mainstage 01:
Deftones
Incubus
Opeth
TBA
Leprous
Ego Kill Talent
Soen
Frog Leap
Mainstage 02:
Volbeat
The Offspring
TBA
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
The Inspector Cluzo
Ghostemane
Danko Jones
The Wildhearts
Laura Cox
Altar Stage:
Obituary
Death DTA
At The Gates
Entombed A.D.
Grave
Unleashed
Cadaver
Necrowretch
Tremplin Voice Of Hell
Temple Stage:
Mayhem
Abbath
Rotting Christ
Primordial
The Great Old Ones
Seth
Mephorash
Numen
Tremplin Voice Of Hell
Valley Stage:
Electric Wizard
Baroness
OM
Witchcraft
Black Mountain
Elder
ASG
Greenleaf
Ecstatic Vision
Warzone Stage:
Body Count
Suicidal Tendencies
Powerflo
Youth Of Today
Dog Eat Dog
Slapshot
Jesus Piece
Higher Power
In Other Climes
20 juin
Mainstage 01:
Faith No More
Infectious Grooves
Alter Bridge
TBA
Heaven Shall Burn
Thy Art Is Murder
Crystal Lake
Fire From The Gods
Mainstage 02:
Deep Purple
Airbourne
Steel Panther
Alestorm
The Darkness
Last In Line
L7
The Dead Daises
Galactic Empire
Altar Stage:
Sepultura
Sacred Reich
Flotsam And Jetsam
Exciter
Loudblast
Xentrix
Rectal Smegma
Brutal Sphincter
Karras
Temple Stage:
Wardruna
The Hu
Ensiferum
Taake
Kamppfar
Einjerjer
Helheim
Aktarium
Artus
Valley Stage:
Envy
Mono & The Jo Quail Quartet
John Garcia & The Band Of Gold
High On Fire
Pelican
Me And That Man
The Picturebooks
Duel
Point Mort
Warzone Stage:
Social Distortion
The Toy Dolls
Agnostic Front
Reverent Horton Heat
Anti-Flag
Frustration
Guerilla Poubelle
Lion's Law
Grade 2
21 juin
Mainstage 01:
System Of A Down
Korn
Maximum The Hormone
BABYMETAL
Jinjer
Lacuna Coil
Kontrust
Deadly Apples
Mainstage 02:
Judas Priest
Running Wild
Down
Michael Schenker
Doro
Delain
Sortilege
Battle Beast Tempt
Altar Stage:
Devin Townsend (by request set)
Meshuggah
The Black Dahlia Murder
Periphery
Dying Fetus
Misery Index
Ingested
Dyscarnate
Exocrine
Temple Stage:
Watain
Alcest
Belzebubs
Borknagar
Gaahls Wyrd
Regarde Les Hommes Tomber
Numenorean
Penitence Onirique
Deliverance
Valley Stage:
Killing Joke
Perturbator
Life Of Agony
3TEETH
Hangman's Chair
Twin Temple
Inter Arma
Lysistrata
Abrahma
Warzone Stage:
Walls Of Jericho
August Burns Red
While She Sleeps
Lionheart
Rotting Out
Landmarks
Moscow Death Brigade
Wolfpack
