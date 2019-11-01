Infos précédentes :
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 24/11/2019 à 21:11.
SFTP discute et joue Kickback - 24/11 21:11
Petite vidéo pour Stray From The Path pour "Kickback", tiré de Internal atomics. Avec des morceaux d'interview sur le morceau. Brendan Murphy de Counterparts apparait en guest sur ce titre. [plus d'infos]
Stray From The Path
LP : Internal atomics
Date de sortie : 01/11/2019
Ring leader
Kickback (ft. Brendan Murphy de Counterparts)
The first will be last
Fortune teller
Second death
Beneath the surface
Something in the water
Holding cells for the living dead
Double down (ft. Matt Honeycutt de Kublai Khan)
Actions not words
