Death Angel immortel - 22/11 08:46
"Immortal behated" de Death Angel a fait l'objet d'un clip. Le morceau est tiré de Humanicide. [plus d'infos]
Death Angel
LP : Humanicide
Label : Nuclear Blast
LP : Humanicide
Label : Nuclear Blast
Humanicide
Divine defector
Aggressor
I came for blood
Immortal behated
Alive and screaming
The pack
Ghost of me
Revelation song
Of rats and men
The day I walked away
