Un morceau de The fallen crimson, le prochain Envy, s'écoute sur BandCamp avec "A step in the morning glow".
Envy - The fallen crimson
Envy
LP : The fallen crimson
Label : Pelagic Records Date de sortie : 07/02/2020
Statement of freedom
Swaying leaves and scattering breath
A faint new world video
Rhythm
Marginalized thread
HIKARI
Eternal memories and reincarnation
Fingerprint mark
Dawn and gaze
Memories and the limit
A step in the morning glow

