Premier pas pour Envy - 15/11 15:43
Un morceau de The fallen crimson, le prochain Envy, s'écoute sur BandCamp avec "A step in the morning glow".
[ A step in the morning glow: BandCamp ] [plus d'infos]
Envy
LP : The fallen crimson
Label : Pelagic Records
Statement of freedom
Swaying leaves and scattering breath
A faint new world video
Rhythm
Marginalized thread
HIKARI
Eternal memories and reincarnation
Fingerprint mark
Dawn and gaze
Memories and the limit
A step in the morning glow
