Mini-film CoL - 12/11 19:37
Cult of Luna vient de sortir un mini-film "A dawn to fear", du nom de leur dernier effort studio, sur une bande-son mêlant "Lay your head to rest" et "The silent man" de l'album en question. [plus d'infos]
Cult of Luna
LP : A dawn to fear
Label : Metal Blade
LP : A dawn to fear
Label : Metal Blade
The silent man
Lay your head to rest
A dawn to fear
Nightwalkers
Lights on the hill
We feel the end
Inland rain
The fall
