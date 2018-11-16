Posté par Mike69270.
Un milky way pour KBT - 08/11 22:58
Killbody Tuning a dévoilé un clip pour "Our milky way". Morceau présent sur Pictorial. [plus d'infos]
Killbody Tuning
LP : Pictorial
Label : Hummus Records
My mother told me to not stare into the sun
When I was 6 I did
I was terrified
You are not pure. You cannot see God unless you are
No... I saw everything
Our fingerprints
Our DNA
Our milky way
