Killbody Tuning a dévoilé un clip pour "Our milky way". Morceau présent sur Pictorial. [plus d'infos]

Killbody Tuning - Pictorial
Killbody Tuning
LP : Pictorial
Label : Hummus Records Date de sortie : 16/11/2018
My mother told me to not stare into the sun
When I was 6 I did
I was terrified
You are not pure. You cannot see God unless you are
No... I saw everything
Our fingerprints
Our DNA
Our milky way





