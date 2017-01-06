Infos précédentes :
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 06/11/2019 à 21:46.
Du Suicide Silence bienbôt - 06/11 21:46
Suicide Silence devrait sortir un extrait de Become the hunter prochainement comme en atteste ce teaser lâché sur Twitter.
[ Teaser: Twitter ] [plus d'infos]
Suicide Silence
LP : Become the hunter
Production : Steve Evetts
Mixage : Josh Wilbur
Label : Nuclear Blast
Meltdown
Two steps
Feel alive
Love me to death
In hiding
Death's anxiety
Skin tight
The scythe
Serene obscene
Disaster valley
Become the hunter
