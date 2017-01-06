Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 06/11/2019 à 21:46.
Suicide SilenceDu Suicide Silence bienbôt - 06/11 21:46

Suicide Silence devrait sortir un extrait de Become the hunter prochainement comme en atteste ce teaser lâché sur Twitter.
[us] Teaser: Twitter External ] [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
Suicide Silence - Become the hunter
Suicide Silence
LP : Become the hunter
Production : Steve Evetts
Mixage : Josh Wilbur
Label : Nuclear Blast Date de sortie : 2020
Meltdown
Two steps
Feel alive
Love me to death
In hiding
Death's anxiety
Skin tight
The scythe
Serene obscene
Disaster valley
Become the hunter

Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page