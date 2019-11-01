Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 03/11/2019 à 18:22.
Internal streaming - 03/11 18:22
Stray From The Path a sorti son nouveau skeud Internal atomics vendredi, lequel est en écoute intégrale ci-après. [plus d'infos]
Stray From The Path
LP : Internal atomics
Date de sortie : 01/11/2019
Ring leader
Kickback (ft. Brendan Murphy de Counterparts)
The first will be last
Fortune teller
Second death
Beneath the surface
Something in the water
Holding cells for the living dead
Double down (ft. Matt Honeycutt de Kublai Khan)
Actions not words
