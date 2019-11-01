Posté par Mike69270.
Stray From The Path pense comme Céline - 28/10 16:00
Céline Dion chantait "Les derniers seront les premiers". Stray From The Path chante la réciproque en 2019 ! En légèrement plus vénère sur ce "The first will be last". Enjoy ! Internal atomics sort le 1er novembre chez UNFD. [plus d'infos]
Stray From The Path
LP : Internal atomics
Date de sortie : 01/11/2019
LP : Internal atomics
Date de sortie : 01/11/2019
Ring leader
Kickback (ft. Brendan Murphy de Counterparts)
The first will be last
Fortune teller
Second death
Beneath the surface
Something in the water
Holding cells for the living dead
Double down (ft. Matt Honeycutt de Kublai Khan)
Actions not words
