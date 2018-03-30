Infos précédentes :

Light The Torch propose une lyric-vidéo pour "The great divide". Le morceau apparaît sur Revival sorti l'an dernier. [plus d'infos]

Light The Torch - Revival
Light The Torch
LP : Revival
Label : Nuclear Blast Date de sortie : 30/03/2018
Die alone
The god I deserve
Calm before the storm
Raise the dead
The safety of disbelief
Virus
The great divide
The bitter end
Lost in the fire
The sound of violence
Pull my heart out
Judas convention





