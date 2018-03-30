Posté par Mike69270.
Light The Torch propose une lyric-vidéo pour "The great divide". Le morceau apparaît sur Revival sorti l'an dernier. [plus d'infos]
Die alone
The god I deserve
Calm before the storm
Raise the dead
The safety of disbelief
Virus
The great divide
The bitter end
Lost in the fire
The sound of violence
Pull my heart out
Judas convention
