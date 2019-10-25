Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 02/10/2019 à 21:31.
Coilguns envoie du son - 02/10 21:31
Coilguns a lâché sur son BandCamp le morceau-titre de son prochain effort studio, Watchwinders.
[ Watchwinders: BandCamp ] [plus d'infos]
Coilguns
LP : Watchwinders
Label : Hummus Records
- Hummus Records (123 hits)
Shortcuts
Subculture encryptors
Big writer's block
Watchwinders
The Growing block view
Manicheans
Prioress
The morning shower
A mirror bias
Urban reserves
Broken records
Periscope
