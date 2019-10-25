Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 02/10/2019 à 21:31.
Coilguns - CommutersCoilguns envoie du son - 02/10 21:31

Coilguns a lâché sur son BandCamp le morceau-titre de son prochain effort studio, Watchwinders.
[ch] Watchwinders: BandCamp External ] [plus d'infos]

Coilguns - Watchwinders
Coilguns
LP : Watchwinders
Label : Hummus Records Date de sortie : 25/10/2019
Subculture encryptors
Big writer's block
Watchwinders
The Growing block view
Manicheans
Prioress
The morning shower
A mirror bias
Urban reserves
Broken records
Periscope

