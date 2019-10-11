Infos précédentes :

Toothgrinder - Phantom amour

Du nouveau son de la part de Toothgrinder avec "My favorite hurt". Il sera présent sur I am. [plus d'infos]

Toothgrinder - I am
Toothgrinder
LP : I am
Label : Spinefarm Records Date de sortie : 11/10/2019
The silence of a sleeping WASP
Ohmymy
My favorite hurt
No tribe
No surrender in the house of leaves
ShiVer
The new punk rock
too soft for the scene, TOO MEAN FOR the GREEN
Can Ü live today?
The fire of june
I am





