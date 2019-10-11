Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 26/09/2019 à 21:43.
Modéré le 26/09/2019 à 21:43.
Le blessure préférée de Toothgrinder - 26/09 21:43
Du nouveau son de la part de Toothgrinder avec "My favorite hurt". Il sera présent sur I am. [plus d'infos]
Toothgrinder
LP : I am
Label : Spinefarm Records
LP : I am
Label : Spinefarm Records
- Spinefarm Records (125 hits)
The silence of a sleeping WASP
Ohmymy
My favorite hurt
No tribe
No surrender in the house of leaves
ShiVer
The new punk rock
too soft for the scene, TOO MEAN FOR the GREEN
Can Ü live today?
The fire of june
I am
Ohmymy
My favorite hurt
No tribe
No surrender in the house of leaves
ShiVer
The new punk rock
too soft for the scene, TOO MEAN FOR the GREEN
Can Ü live today?
The fire of june
I am
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires