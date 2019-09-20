Infos précédentes :
Klone a partagé un nouvel extrait de son prochain opus, Le grand voyage, avec "Breach". [plus d'infos]
Klone
LP : Le grand voyage
Label : Klonosphere
Yonder
Breach
Sealed
Indelible
Keystone
Hidden passenger
The great oblivion
Sad and slow
Silver gate
