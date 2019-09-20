Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 23/09/2019 à 09:57.
Cult of Luna - Vertikal IILa peur à l'écoute - 23/09 09:57

A dawn to fear de Cult of Luna est sorti vendredi via Metal Blade. Il s'écoute en intégralité par là. [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
Cult Of Luna - A dawn to fear
Cult of Luna
LP : A dawn to fear
Label : Metal Blade Date de sortie : 20/09/2019
The silent man
Lay your head to rest
A dawn to fear
Nightwalkers
Lights on the hill
We feel the end
Inland rain
The fall





Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page