La peur à l'écoute - 23/09 09:57
A dawn to fear de Cult of Luna est sorti vendredi via Metal Blade. Il s'écoute en intégralité par là. [plus d'infos]
Cult of Luna
LP : A dawn to fear
Label : Metal Blade
The silent man
Lay your head to rest
A dawn to fear
Nightwalkers
Lights on the hill
We feel the end
Inland rain
The fall
