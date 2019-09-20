Posté par Mike69270.
"Blinded" de As I Lay Dying a fait l'objet d'un clip. Le morceau sera présent sur Shaped by fire, dont la sortie est attendue pour le 20 septembre.
[ Blinded: YouTube ] [plus d'infos]
As I Lay Dying
LP : Shaped by fire
Label : Nuclear Blast
- Nuclear Blast (334 hits)
Burn to emerge
Blinded
Shaped by fire
Undertow
Torn between
Gatekeeper
The wreckage
My own grave
Take what's left
Redefined
Only after we've fallen
The toll it takes
