Coilguns a envoyé du son de Watchwinders, son prochain effort studio. Il s'appelle "Manicheans" et il est sur BandCamp.
[ Manicheans: BandCamp ] [plus d'infos]
Coilguns
LP : Watchwinders
Label : Hummus Records
Shortcuts
Subculture encryptors
Big writer's block
Watchwinders
The Growing block view
Manicheans
Prioress
The morning shower
A mirror bias
Urban reserves
Broken records
Periscope
