COL repose la tête - 05/09 21:19
Cult Of Luna a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de A dawn to fear, son prochain album, avec le clip de ce "Lay your head to rest".
[ Lay your head to rest: YouTube ] [plus d'infos]
Cult of Luna
LP : A dawn to fear
Label : Metal Blade
- Metal Blade (164 hits)
The silent man
Lay your head to rest
A dawn to fear
Nightwalkers
Lights on the hill
We feel the end
Inland rain
The fall
