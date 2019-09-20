Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 05/09/2019 à 21:19.
Cult of Luna - Vertikal IICOL repose la tête - 05/09 21:19

Cult Of Luna a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de A dawn to fear, son prochain album, avec le clip de ce "Lay your head to rest".
[se] Lay your head to rest: YouTube External ] [plus d'infos]

Cult Of Luna - A dawn to fear
Cult of Luna
LP : A dawn to fear
Label : Metal Blade Date de sortie : 20/09/2019
The silent man
Lay your head to rest
A dawn to fear
Nightwalkers
Lights on the hill
We feel the end
Inland rain
The fall





