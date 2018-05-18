Modéré le 28/08/2019 à 20:56.
At the Gates fera escale à Paris à La Machine du Moulin Rouge le 16 décembre lors de sa tournée en tête d'affiche. Les groupes Nifelheim et Deserted Fear ouvriront pour eux. [plus d'infos]
LP : To drink from the night itself
Production : Russ Russell
Label : Century Media
- Century Media (250 hits)
To drink from the night itself
A stare bound in stone
Palace of lepers
Daggers of black haze
The chasm
In nameless sleep
The colours of the beast
A labyrinth of tombs
Seas of starvation
In death they shall burn
The mirror black
12/08 Hamburg, GER - Ubel & Gefarlich
12/09 Bochum, GER - Zeche
12/10 Berlin, GER - Festsaal Kreuzberg
12/11 Munchen, GER - Backstage Werk
12/12 Zagreb, CRO - Culture Factory
12/13 Trezzo sull'Adda, ITA - Live Club
12/15 Wiesbaden, GER - Schlachthof
12/16 Paris, FRA - La Machine du Moulin Rouge
12/18 Manchester, UK - The Academy
12/19 London, UK - Electric Ballroom
12/20 Tilburg, NET - 013
12/21 Antwerpen, BEL - Trix
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.