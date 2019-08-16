Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 28/08/2019 à 20:49.
Modéré le 28/08/2019 à 20:49.
Unleashed Engage - 28/08 20:49
Killswitch Engage a brûlé les planches du Space à Las Vegas le 13 août. La captation de "Unleashed", présente sur Atonement leur dernier album, est à la suite. [plus d'infos]
Killswitch Engage
LP : Atonement
Label : Metal Blade
LP : Atonement
Label : Metal Blade
- Metal Blade (162 hits)
Unleashed
The signal fire (feat. Howard Jones)
Us against the world
The crownless King (feat. Chuck Billy)
I am broken too
As sure as the sun will rise
Know your enemy
Take control
Ravenous
I can't be the only one
Bite the hand that feeds
The signal fire (feat. Howard Jones)
Us against the world
The crownless King (feat. Chuck Billy)
I am broken too
As sure as the sun will rise
Know your enemy
Take control
Ravenous
I can't be the only one
Bite the hand that feeds
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires