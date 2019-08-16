Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 28/08/2019 à 20:49.
Killswitch Engage - AtonementUnleashed Engage - 28/08 20:49

Killswitch Engage a brûlé les planches du Space à Las Vegas le 13 août. La captation de "Unleashed", présente sur Atonement leur dernier album, est à la suite. [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
Killswitch Engage - Atonement
Killswitch Engage
LP : Atonement
Label : Metal Blade Date de sortie : 16/08/2019
Unleashed
The signal fire (feat. Howard Jones)
Us against the world
The crownless King (feat. Chuck Billy)
I am broken too
As sure as the sun will rise
Know your enemy
Take control
Ravenous
I can't be the only one
Bite the hand that feeds





Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page