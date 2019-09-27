Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 25/08/2019 à 21:24.
opeth_watershed.jpgOpeth avec dignité - 25/08 21:24

Nouvel album pour Opeth le 27 septembre : In cauda venenum. En voici un échantillon avec le titre "Dignity" et son clip. [plus d'infos]

Opeth - In cauda venenum
Opeth
LP : In cauda venenum
Label : Nuclear Blast Date de sortie : 27/09/2019
Garden of earthly delights (intro)
Dignity
Heart in hand
Next of kin
Lovelorn crime
Charlatan
Universal truth
The garroter
Continuum
All things will pass





