Opeth avec dignité - 25/08 21:24
Nouvel album pour Opeth le 27 septembre : In cauda venenum. En voici un échantillon avec le titre "Dignity" et son clip. [plus d'infos]
Opeth
LP : In cauda venenum
Label : Nuclear Blast
LP : In cauda venenum
Label : Nuclear Blast
Garden of earthly delights (intro)
Dignity
Heart in hand
Next of kin
Lovelorn crime
Charlatan
Universal truth
The garroter
Continuum
All things will pass
