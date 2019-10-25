Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 24/08/2019 à 21:28.
Modéré le 24/08/2019 à 21:28.
Bad Wolves se tue - 24/08 21:28
Bad Wolves sort son album N.A.T.I.O.N. le 25 octobre. "Killing me" en est un nouvel extrait. [plus d'infos]
Bad Wolves
LP : N.A.T.I.O.N.
Date de sortie : 25/10/2019
LP : N.A.T.I.O.N.
Date de sortie : 25/10/2019
I'll be there
No messiah
Learn to walk again
Killing me slowly
Better off this way
Foe or friend
Sober
Back in the days
The consumerist
Heaven so heartless
Crying game
L.A. song
No messiah
Learn to walk again
Killing me slowly
Better off this way
Foe or friend
Sober
Back in the days
The consumerist
Heaven so heartless
Crying game
L.A. song
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires