Des lignes de la main Prada - 23/08
The Devil Wears Prada sortira son nouvel opus le 11 octobre, The act, chez Solid State Records. Petite mise en bouche avec ce premier morceau : "Lines of your hands". [plus d'infos]
The Devil Wears Prada
Switchblade
Lines of your hands
Chemical
Wave of youth
Please say no
The thread
Numb
Isn't it strange?
Diamond lost
As kids
Even though
Spiderhead
