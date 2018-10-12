Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 22/08/2019 à 20:53.
Modéré le 22/08/2019 à 20:53.
Génération Atreyu - 22/08 20:53
Atreyu a clippé "Generation", tiré de In our wake son dernier album. [plus d'infos]
Atreyu
LP : In our wake
Label : Spinefarm Records
LP : In our wake
Label : Spinefarm Records
- Spinefarm Records (120 hits)
- Razor & Tie (110 hits)
In our wake
House of gold
The time is now
Nothing will ever change
Blind deaf & dumb
Terrified
Safety pin
Into the open
Paper castle
No control
Anger left behind
Super hero
House of gold
The time is now
Nothing will ever change
Blind deaf & dumb
Terrified
Safety pin
Into the open
Paper castle
No control
Anger left behind
Super hero
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires