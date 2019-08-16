Posté par Mike69270.
Atonement, nouveau méfait de Killswitch Engage, s'écoute dans son intégralité ici-même. [plus d'infos]
Killswitch Engage
LP : Atonement
Label : Metal Blade
LP : Atonement
Label : Metal Blade
- Metal Blade (159 hits)
Unleashed
The signal fire (feat. Howard Jones)
Us against the world
The crownless King (feat. Chuck Billy)
I am broken too
As sure as the sun will rise
Know your enemy
Take control
Ravenous
I can't be the only one
Bite the hand that feeds
