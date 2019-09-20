Infos précédentes :

Slash - World on FireSlash tease son rêve - 30/07 20:26

Living the dream tour, prochain DVD/Blu-Ray de Slash prévu pour fin septembre, a droit à un nouveau teaser visible à la suite. [plus d'infos]

Slash - Living the dream tour
Slash
DVD musical : Living the dream tour
Label : Eagle Rock Entertainment Date de sortie : 20/09/2019
The call of the wild
Halo
Standing in the sun
Ghost
Back from Cali
My antidote
Serve you right
Boulevard of broken hearts
Shadow life
We're all gonna die
Doctor alibi
Lost inside the girl
Wicked stone
Mind your manners
Driving rain
By the sword
Nightrain
Starlight
You're a lie
World on fire
Avalon
Anastasia





