Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 23/07/2019 à 09:01.
Modéré le 23/07/2019 à 09:01.
Knocked Loose piègé dans un souvenir - 23/07 09:01
Knocked Loose sort son nouvel album, A different shade of blue, le 23 août via Pure Noise Records. Extrait avec "Trapped in the grasp of a memory". [plus d'infos]
Knocked Loose
LP : A different shade of blue
Label : Pure Noise Records
- Pure Noise Records: Site officiel (2 hits)
Belleville
Trapped in the grasp of a memory
A serpent's touch (Ft. Emma Boster)
By the grave
In the walls
Guided by the moon
Mistakes like fractures
Forget your name (Ft. Keith Buckley)
Road 23
...And still I wander south
Denied by fate
Misguided son
